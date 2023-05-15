First responders reminding drivers about dangers of high waters

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - First responders in Walker County had to conduct two water rescues over the weekend.

The Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department says they got a call about someone trapped inside a car in rising water around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle reportedly drove into the high water and then became disabled. Rescuers were able to get the occupants out of the car and bring them to dry land.

Right after, another car drove into the high water.

Crews had to re-enter the water and save those occupants from drowning.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

The Crabb’s Prairie VFD, Huntsville FD and New Waverly FD responded to the incident.

First responders are reminding residents to find an alternate route if they see high water. Turn around, don’t drown.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.