First responders reminding drivers about dangers of high waters

Walker County first responders conducted two water rescues over the weekend.
Walker County first responders conducted two water rescues over the weekend.(Crabb's Prairie VFD)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - First responders in Walker County had to conduct two water rescues over the weekend.

The Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department says they got a call about someone trapped inside a car in rising water around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle reportedly drove into the high water and then became disabled. Rescuers were able to get the occupants out of the car and bring them to dry land.

Right after, another car drove into the high water.

Crews had to re-enter the water and save those occupants from drowning.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

The Crabb’s Prairie VFD, Huntsville FD and New Waverly FD responded to the incident.

First responders are reminding residents to find an alternate route if they see high water. Turn around, don’t drown.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck along Highway 6 in Navasota, Sunday morning.
Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 6 in Navasota
Sunday's Flood WATCH has been extended until 9pm and now includes Walker & San Jacinto Counties
Flood WATCH for some as heavy rain concerns continue through Mother’s Day
DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County
DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County
A major crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 6 South in Grimes County. Photo:...
Major accident shuts down portion of Hwy 6 between College Station and Navasota
Students had the chance to showcase some things they’ve learned about programming and creating...
Bryan ISD host robotics exhibition

Latest News

Israel Ballester II was sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to a triple shooting.
Milam County man sentenced to 15 years in connection to triple shooting
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Some of the cleanup on Monday is happening along N Log Cabin Road north of Dacus but there are...
Cleanup continues following 31-car train derailment in NW Montgomery County
Golf scramble to benefit Still Creek Ranch