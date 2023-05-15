Focus at Four: Local radio station featured as car manufacturers are saying goodbye to AM radio

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A handful of automakers are making the decision to remove AM radio from many cars.

The companies say it’s because electric engines can interfere with the sound of AM radio stations.

The Washington Post published an article about the featured WTAW radio in its piece.

“I was looking around the country for a station that still provides a strong local service,” said Marc Fisher, Senior Editor of the Washington Post. “They do a lot of local news, local community announcements, and that’s the kind of thing that you used to find a lot more of on AM radio.”

Fisher also weighed on if there is anything that can be done to save the future of AM radio.

“Republicans are upset because a lot of conservative talk radio is on AM and they want to see that continue,” said Fisher. “Democrats are upset because a lot of the way we find out about what to do in in a weather emergency is focused on AM radio and the Democrats want to keep those services.”

