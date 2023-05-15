Funeral arrangements announced for Cameron police officer

Sgt. Joshua Clouse was killed last week in the line of duty serving a warrant
Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39(Cameron Police Department)
By Heather Falls
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Sgt. Joshua Clouse.

The Cameron Police officer was killed in the line of duty last Wednesday while serving a warrant.

A visitation for Sgt. Clouse will take place Tuesday, May 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Marek Burns Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. A funeral will follow on Wednesday, May 17 at the Bell County EXPO Center beginning at 3pm.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the family of Sgt. Clouse.

