Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Live a life of luxury right here in the Brazos Valley with this hot home on the market!

This luxurious and spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an office is located in a prestigious Miramont Country Club community.

Country Club members can enjoy a comfortable and active lifestyle with access to formal dining, a spa, a beautifully maintained golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, and a resort-style pool.

As you enter this exquisite residence, you are greeted by an ambiance of elegance and sophistication.

The living spaces are bright and open with high ceilings and large windows. The kitchen features double ovens, a gas cooktop, granite countertops, a tile backsplash, a prep island with an eating bar, a walk-in pantry, and ample storage space, making it a dream for any culinary enthusiast.

The four generously sized bedrooms offer a private sanctuary for relaxation and rest.

The master suite is complete with a soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, double vanities, and a walk-thru closet with access to the laundry room.

Situated on a corner lot, a covered patio with an outdoor kitchen overlooks the large backyard.

An oversized side entry, 2-car garage plus a golf cart garage provides plenty of vehicle storage.

This location allows easy access to Briarcrest Dr., University Dr., Hwy 6, and Hwy 30.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.