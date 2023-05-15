Meet the local businesses helping to ‘Maroon Out’ the stands

By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - George Jacobus with High Point Signs and Apparel says he is happy to partner up with ‘Maroon Out’ by supplying the t-shirts for the traditional event.

Jacobus said last year was the first time High Point Signs and Apparel printed ‘Maroon Out’ shirts.

The business is currently working ahead for the upcoming football season.

“We actually, today, received our first order for Maroon Out and so it’s about 3,000 shirts that they’re needing here pretty quick,” said Jacobus. “It’s the first order of many.”

But it’s not only screen printing that they specialize in, High Point Signs and Apparel is also ready to customize logos on vehicles and even buildings.

“We do embroidery as well. And we actually do vinyl signs, car wraps and real big electrical signs signs that you see across the community,” said Jacobus. “Our graphic designers work with licensing and doing all the things printing film. For us, we know that people have choices for their apparel needs and we know there are companies in town that work and do a good job.”

Jacobus says what is important to to him is meeting deadlines.

“We have a great team, a really great team that that does a lot.”

If you want more information on how High Point can help you go to their website and fill out an inquiry form. A customer service representative will be in contact within 24 hours.

