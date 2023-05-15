Milam County man sentenced to 15 years in connection to triple shooting

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Pflugerville man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to a triple shooting that happened in 2021.

After a week-long trial, the jury found Israel Ballester II, 41, guilty of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but not guilty of murder.

Prosecutors say he shot three men in 2021 during a disturbance near Rockdale. Two of the men survived, but one passed away.

The district attorney, Bill Torrey, said in a press release the case was hard to prosecute because investigators found a second firearm at the scene that belonged to one of the victims. The DA says he doesn’t believe the firearm was pulled out by the victim.

Ballester will have to serve 7.5 years before becoming eligible for parole.

