The next Belong in Bryan ‘Meet & Mingle’ is happening on Saturday

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re new to town and would like to make friends or just get to know the area, make your way to the Belong in Bryan Meet & Mingle event.

Kristin Strother with Belong in Bryan says the event is geared towards all local residents, but especially those new to the community.

Guests are welcome to bring their kids and furry friends to enjoy the fenced Dawg Park.

“It’s truly geared towards welcoming all new residents to help them get plugged in right away. We’re gonna have a bounce house. We’re gonna have a DJ, “said Strother.

There will also be giveaways throughout the event. Strother has worked networking events for 11 years and says she likes introducing people and making them feel welcomed.

“It’s hard to get plugged in,” said Strother. “Especially if people are introverts.”

Those that show up to the event alone will be taken care of at the welcome table to make sure they get the most out of the event.

Meet & Mingle is happening Saturday May 20 at 6 p.m. at The Station on 29th in Bryan.

