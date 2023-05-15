RAINFALL: Here’s how much drenched the Brazos Valley Mother’s Day Weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The flood watches and warnings have expired. The small weather maker that caused days of rain has put the Brazos Valley in the rearview mirror. Flooding over low-lying areas, water crossings, and pastures is slowly starting to recede into swollen creeks and streams. All said and done, most of the area collected 1″ to 2″ of rain over Mother’s Day Weekend. Training rainfall positioned rain bands tied to the Gulf of Mexico over Grimes and Montgomery Counties to produce upwards of 10″ to 11″ in less than 24 hours. Washed-out and flooded roads became a common site and snarled travel in these areas Sunday.

Went to FM 362 south of Whitehall this afternoon to check on the flooded roadways in the SE Brazos Valley. Floodwaters are starting to recede.



The roadway is still closed per @TxDOT, but cars have been able to pass. 🚗 @KBTXShel pic.twitter.com/KZpThqPfHv — Drew Davis👍 (@KBTXDrew) May 14, 2023

Bryan-College Station officially ended the weekend with 2.29″ of rain at Easterwood Airport, with an inch and a half of that falling Sunday. Coulter Field collected 2.06″ on the northeast side of Bryan. Below is a collection of official reporting stations and Weather Watcher rainfall totals from 12am Saturday (May 13) - 10pm Sunday (May 14):

Easterwood Airport (College Station): 2.29″

Coulter Field (Bryan): 2.06″

Texas A&M University - Kyle Field: 2.92″

South College Station: 3.00″

Caldwell: 1.53″

Giddings: 1.48″

Cameron: 1.27″

Brenham: 1.58″

Bellville: 3.75″

Hempstead: 3.44″

Navasota: 2.45″

Anderson: 3.59″

Madisonville: 2.20″

Centerville: 1.82″

Flynn: 4.00″

Crockett: 0.83″

Huntsville: 1.92″

Conroe: 3.33″

Coldspring: 2.79″

Brazos River Gauge at Highway 79: 4.23″

Stoneham: 3.41″

West Bryan (Leonard Road): 2.01″

Carters Crossing (College Station): 2.50″

Somerville: 2.29″

West Lake Somerville: 2.01″

South Nantucket (South Brazos County): 2.25″

Wellborn: 1.85″

Snook: 1.16″

Frenstat: 1.05″

Washington: 3.39″

Lake Creek near Dobbin: 6.23″

Montgomery: 4.24″

Flamingo Lake: 3.40″

Union Grove: 4.32″

North Zulch: 3.34″

Round Prarie: 1.66″

South Lake Limestone: 1.88″

East Yegua Creek Near Dime Box: 2.58″

Middle Yegua Creek near Dime Box: 2.80″

Have a rainfall total from the gauge in your backyard? Email it to weather@kbtx.com

