Texas A&M Selected for Austin Regional

2023 NCAA Softball Austin Regional
2023 NCAA Softball Austin Regional(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team has been selected for the Austin Regional of the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament, the committee announced Sunday.

The Aggies (33-19) are slated to make their 21st-straight NCAA appearance Friday night at 6:30 p.m. against Texas State (34-23-1) at McCombs Field. Live action can be streamed on ESPN+, while fans can also listen in on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3 with Matt Simon on the airwaves.

Top-seeded Texas (42-13-1) hosts Seton Hall (42-16) Friday at 4 p.m.

Texas A&M is making its 33rd appearance in the NCAA tournament with an 89-71 record all-time.

Austin Regional Schedule

Friday, May 19

Game 1 – 4 p.m. (Texas vs. Seton Hall)

Game 2 – 6:30 p.m. (Texas State vs. Texas A&M)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3 – 2 p.m. (Winner GM1 vs. Winner GM2)

Game 4 – 4:30 p.m. (Loser GM1 vs. Loser GM2)

Game 5 – 7 p.m. (Winner GM4 vs. Loser GM3)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6 – 1 p.m. (Winner GM3 vs. Winner GM5)

Game 7 – 3:30 p.m. if necessary (Winner GM6 vs. Loser GM6)

