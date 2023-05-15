Tickets on sale now for the Lee County fair

By Heather Falls
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The Lee County Fair is a family friendly county fair happening May 18-20 at the Giddings Firemen’s Park located at 2495 Highway 290 West Giddings.

There will be a BBQ Cook Off, cornhole tournament, a parade, as well as an Armed Forces Day Celebration.

The Lee County Fair Association says carnival armbands can be purchased in advance at local businesses and $5 will be taken off the onsite price.

The association also awards scholarships annually to qualifying high school seniors who are members of the Lee County Youth Fair Board.

You can find out more information about the fair on the fair association’s website.

