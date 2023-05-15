Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD Kids Heart Challenge winner

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Brenham ISD 4th grader Maybree Ehlert, for being the top Kids Heart Challenge student at the district.

Ehlert raised $1,000.31 that will be donated to the American Heart Association.

According to the American Heart Association, the Kids Heart Challenge focuses on whole body wellness, helping students improve their own health and better their character while raising life-saving donations.

