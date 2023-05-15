Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her $2 million in unpaid wages

Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta.
Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says she worked as an off-the-books employee for Rudy Giuliani during his stint as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer alleges in court papers that the former New York City mayor coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2 million in unpaid wages.

Noelle Dunphy said in the lawsuit that she was Giuliani’s business development director and public relations consultant from 2019 to 2021. She initially made her allegations public in January, but she detailed her claims further in a 70-page legal complaint filed Monday in New York.

Messages seeking comment were left with Giuliani and a lawyer representing his companies.

Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, told The Daily Beast when Dunphy first filed her legal claim that she never worked for “any Giuliani entity” and that the allegations were “nonsense.”

The new court filing portrays Giuliani, 78, as a hard-drinking, Viagra-popping womanizer who made satisfying his sexual demands “an absolute requirement of her employment.” She is seeking at least $10 million.

Dunphy claimed in the lawsuit to have made numerous audio recordings of Giuliani, including some in which she says he can be heard making sexual comments, demanding sex and making sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks.

Dunphy’s legal team declined a request from The Associated Press to share those recordings, saying they were part of the litigation.

Included in the complaint are screenshots of suggestive text messages purportedly from Giuliani.

The lawsuit claims Giuliani hired Dunphy in January 2019 and promised to pay her $1 million per year for her consulting work. But he told her that he had to defer paying her until he settled his divorce from his third wife, Judith, according to the lawsuit.

Almost immediately, according to the complaint, Giuliani started making sexual advances, including kissing her in the back of an SUV on her first day and demanding that she take care of him sexually, sometimes while he was on the phone with high-profile friends and clients.

Often, Dunphy alleges, Giuliani would demand she work in a bikini or in American flag-themed shorts he bought for her, and he urged her to strip naked for him during video meetings.

Giuliani reached a divorce settlement in December 2019, but Dunphy said all she got from Giuliani were a few cash payments totaling $12,000 to cover living expenses. He still owes her $1,988,000, she said.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual abuse unless they grant permission, as Dunphy has done.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck along Highway 6 in Navasota, Sunday morning.
Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 6 in Navasota
Sunday's Flood WATCH has been extended until 9pm and now includes Walker & San Jacinto Counties
Flood WATCH for some as heavy rain concerns continue through Mother’s Day
DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County
DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County
A major crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Highway 6 South in Grimes County. Photo:...
Major accident shuts down portion of Hwy 6 between College Station and Navasota
Students had the chance to showcase some things they’ve learned about programming and creating...
Bryan ISD host robotics exhibition

Latest News

At least three are dead with two officers among the nine injured in a New Mexico mass shooting.
At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office
Texas officials said 30 children were recovered during an investigation into missing and...
Officials: 30 children recovered during missing and exploited child operation
A 49-year-old entered Rep. Connolly's office and assaulted two congressional staffers with a...
Congressman Connolly's staffers attacked
FILE - The United States is a huge importer of Mexican-grown produce.
Mexico says renewed Texas truck inspections at border delaying freight shipments