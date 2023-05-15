Zoe Slaughter makes history with Texas A&M Golf

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Zoe Slaughter transferred from the University of Houston to Texas A&M hoping for a change, little did she know the impact she would have.

“I kind of blacked out a little bit when it went in,” said Slaughter. “I was like did it actually go in? Did we actually win? All of the rush of emotion just came and I was able to hug my teammates on the green so it was the best feeling ever.”

On April 16th the Texas A&M women’s golf team won the SEC Championship, 3-2, over No. 5 Mississippi State after Zoe Slaughter won her third playoff hole to clinch the match at the par-72.

It was A&M’s first SEC title in eight years.

“For her to have that putt to win, I think is gratifying for her. People would probably say she’s their favorite teammate,” said Aggie women’s golf Head Coach Gerrod Chadwell.

One of the program’s biggest moments came from the club of the school’s first black woman to represent maroon and white on the links.

“I didn’t know at first and I was like ‘wow that’s truly an honor to be recognized like that,’ said Slaughter. “It’s good to pave the way for future black women to come in the future but I am just so excited to have that honor and to be able to stand on that platform.”

She started playing golf when she was 10-years-old. Since then, playing with other women who look like her was seldom to come by.

“A few but not really. I made friends along the way who look like me which helped a lot,” answered Slaughter. “As we see more and more African-Americans coming in the sport it will just be amazing and eye opening for them in the future.”

The Houston native came to Aggieland because it felt like a second home. Also back at home was her mom, Kafi, a former A&M track and field athlete.

“The culture at A&M is unmatched. You can’t find it anywhere else so coming here was kind of an obvious decision,” exclaimed Slaughter. “She [Kafi] always talked about how much fun she had so getting to experience that along with everything that she’s been saying is amazing.”

Since her arrival, Slaughter has brought a steady presence to the Aggies lineup.

“She’s so steady,” said Chadwell. “I think the best compliment I can give her from golf is she never has two bad days in a row.”

The transfer hopes to encourage the next generation of girls who look like her.

As for the remainder of this season, she has high goals set.

“Win nationals. Honestly if we just keeping trusting in our game I am sure we will have a great experience along the way and I am excited to have a good time,” said Slaughter.

The Texas A&M women’s golf team will open up play at the NCAA Championships on Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Aggies tied for third during the San Antonio Regional after winning the SEC Championship last month.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.