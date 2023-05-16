14 Track and Field Aggies Earn Outdoor All-SEC Honors

By Matthew McGinnis, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: May. 16, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams had 14 athletes land on All-SEC teams following their performances at the SEC Outdoor Championships, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

The All-SEC first team consists of the top finishers in each event, while the second team consists of the second and third place finishers in each event. Ties are not broken.

Between the men’s and women’s teams, the Aggies had seven student-athletes on the first team. Francesco Romano (3000m steeplechase) was the lone Maroon & White representative on the men’s side, while the women were represented by Lianna Davidson (javelin), Lamara Distin (high jump), and the women’s 4x400m relay squad of Jermaisha Arnold, Sanu Jallow, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Kennedy Wade.

On the second team, the men were represented by Zach Davis (pole vault), Jack Mann III (pole vault), Teddy Radtke (3000m steeplechase) and Sam Whitmarsh (800m), while the women had Heather Abadie (Pole Vault), Katelyn Fairchild (javelin), Joniar Thomas (heptathlon).

