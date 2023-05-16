Aggies in Eighth Place Heading into Final Round

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SALEM, S.C. – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team finished the second round of the NCAA Salem Regional tied for eighth place in the 14-team field.

The Aggies carded a 5-under 283 in Tuesday’s action on The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, a par-72, 7,126-yard course. Texas A&M’s two-round tally stands at 12-under 564, 11 strokes below the cutoff to advance to the NCAA Championships with the top five teams from each of the six regionals heading to the final tournament.

Arkansas leads the Salem Regional heading into the final round at 39-under 537. Georgia Tech is second at 32-under 544 followed by North Carolina (-25), New Mexico (-25) and Northern Illinois (-23). The Aggies are tied with San Diego State (-12) in eighth place with Georgia Southern (-18) and Clemson (-16) between them and the coveted fifth-place spot.

Daniel Rodrigues posted the Aggies’ best round Tuesday with a 3-under 69. He birdied six holes on the day, including three on both sides of the turn. For the tournament, he is tied for 27th place at 3-under 141.

Sam Bennett and Phichaksn Maichon both logged 1-under 71 rounds. Bennett had Texas A&M’s lone eagle on the day at the par-5 16th hole. Bennett enters the final round tied for 22nd at 4-under 140. Maichon is tied for 27th at 3-under 141.

Vishnu Sadagopan ended Tuesday’s round at even 72 after starting 3-under 33 on the front nine. He is tied for 32nd at 2-under 142. William Paysse was also even 72 on the day and stands at 2-over 146 for the tournament.

Texas A&M starts Wednesday’s action teeing off from hole No. 1 at 7:55 a.m. Central. The Aggies are paired with Clemson and San Diego State.

TEAM SCORES

TeamRounds One & TwoTo Par
1. Arkansas266-271=537-39
2. Georgia Tech278-266=544-32
t-3. North Carolina273-278=551-25
t-3. New Mexico272-279=551-25
5. Northern Illinois275-278=553-23
6. Georgia Southern279-279-558-18
7. Clemson282-278=560-16
t-8. Texas A&M281-283=564-12
t-8. San Diego State284-280=564-12
10. Furman283-288=571-5
11. Middle Tennessee283-291=574-2
12. Purdue283-296=579+3
13. Longwood284-302=586+10
14. Long Island308-292=600+24

TEXAS A&M SCORES

PlayerRounds One & TwoTo Par
t-22. Sam Bennett69-71=140-4
t-27. Daniel Rodrigues72-69=141-3
t-27. Phichaksn Maichon70-71=141-3
t-32. Vishnu Sadagopan70-72=142-2
t-53. William Paysse74-72=146+2

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

