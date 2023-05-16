All-clear given at Prairie View A&M after bomb threat

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - An all-clear has been given following a bomb threat Tuesday at Prairie View A&M University.

The city of Prairie View says the campus was evacuated.

The university said employees should finish the work day at home, but return to campus at their normal time on Wednesday.

No word yet on who called the bomb threat in or how it was received.

