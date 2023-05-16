Brazos Valley lawmakers aim to end 88th Texas legislative session on a high note

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) — Lawmakers in Texas made funding for schools, educators, and public safety, as well as budget balancing and allocating a multi-million dollar surplus, their top priorities during the 22-23 legislative session. With just two weeks remaining until the session ends, several bills have already passed, while others still require negotiation.

District 14 Representative John Raney who represents parts of the Brazos Valley, says he is looking to end this session on a high note.

Several bills are being considered in this legislative session.

SCHOOL FUNDING

The fate of a bill allowing parents to use state funds for private schools remains uncertain. The Texas House Committee introduced a revised version of the bill on Monday, but it faces strong opposition and a potential veto from Governor Abbott. Critics argue that the legislation imposes restrictions on eligibility for education savings accounts. Governor Abbott has expressed his intention to veto the bill and has also threatened to convene special sessions if legislators fail to expand the scope of school choice this month. Representative John Raney believes a special session is likely.

“Quite frankly, I don’t believe we’re going to pass. There are people on both sides, both political parties aren’t particularly happy with the way it’s been presented,” said Raney.

PUBLIC EDUCATION

Lawmakers are also diligently working to pass bills that will support teachers.

“We’re working the best we can to try to do something for public education. We want to increase teachers’ pay and help fund additional money for retired teachers who haven’t received a pay raise in many years,” said Raney.

BUDGET

The Texas Senate has approved a $308 billion spending proposal for the next two years, encompassing funding for mental health services, juvenile justice, property tax cuts, community colleges, and pay raises for teachers and state employees. Meanwhile, the House has its own proposal, which allocates less funding for power grid legislation and other key areas.

PUBLIC SAFETY & LAW ENFORCEMENT

Furthermore, several bills have been introduced to address public safety concerns. HB 898, known as the Slow Down, Move Over Law, is one step closer to being signed. The bill seeks to strengthen laws that protect first responders and workers on roadways, increasing penalties for drivers who fail to change lanes or reduce their speed when first responders are working roadside.

“We’re typically going to support our law enforcement folks and our firefighters,” said Raney.

Additionally, HB 3 would require armed security officers at all schools during school hours, while HB 1486 would mandate mental health leave for telecommunicators affected by workplace trauma. Senate Bill 22 aims to establish a grant program for rural sheriff’s departments to support salaries and equipment.

Raney affirmed that lawmakers are committed to accomplishing much more in the remaining two weeks.

“We will pass a lot of legislation in the next two weeks, and there will be a lot of legislation that dies,” said Raney.

