Bryan police respond to shooting on Bittle Lane

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night.

Authorities say it happened in the 1100 block of Bittle Lane near Leonard Road.

Police tell KBTX two victims were injured, and only one victim had to be transferred to a local hospital.

Viewers say they heard several gunshots in the area.

The Bryan Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at the 1100 block of Bittle Lane. This shooting occurred on May 15, 2023,at approximately 8:57 pm. There were no fatalities pic.twitter.com/J5nnsip5nv — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) May 16, 2023

