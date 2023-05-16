Bryan police respond to shooting on Bittle Lane

By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night.

Authorities say it happened in the 1100 block of Bittle Lane near Leonard Road.

Police tell KBTX two victims were injured, and only one victim had to be transferred to a local hospital.

Viewers say they heard several gunshots in the area.

We have a reporter on scene working to get more information.

