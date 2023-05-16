Focus at Four: College Station native raising awareness about Neurofibromatosis

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station native is working to raise awareness about Neurofibromatosis.

The condition can affect numerous systems throughout the body, but typically causes tumors that are usually benign, both on and under the skin, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Sidney Glasshoff was born and raised in College Station and graduated from A&M Consolidated High School.

She was diagnosed with the genetic condition at an early age.

“I was diagnosed when I was just a couple of weeks old,” said Glasshoff. “Growing up, I learned differently, acted different and looked different than my peers and that caused some social learning problems. It made it difficult to make friends and I had a lot of trouble with fine motor skills.”

Glasshoff says she is passionate about raising awareness and support for Neurofibromatosis patients.

“I didn’t meet another Neurofibromatosis patient until I was in my early 20s as an adult,“ said Glasshoff. “My goal is to also provide support for other patients like me so that they can meet others and get that support that they need both financially and emotionally,” said Glasshoff.

World Neurofibromatosis Day is Wednesday, May 17 and Glasshoff gained proclamations from College Station Mayor John Nichols and Austin Mayor Kirk Preston Watson. Glasshoff is encouraging people to wear green and blue on May 17 to show support for NF awareness.

Glasshoff is also hoping to give away more than 100 Neurofibromatosis awareness stickers. She is only asking that people help cover the cost of shipping.

You can view the stickers and learn more about Glasshoff’s story here.

