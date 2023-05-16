Focus at Four: College Station native raising awareness about Neurofibromatosis

The condition typically causes tumors that are usually benign.
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station native is working to raise awareness about Neurofibromatosis.

The condition can affect numerous systems throughout the body, but typically causes tumors that are usually benign, both on and under the skin, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Sidney Glasshoff was born and raised in College Station and graduated from A&M Consolidated High School.

She was diagnosed with the genetic condition at an early age.

“I was diagnosed when I was just a couple of weeks old,” said Glasshoff. “Growing up, I learned differently, acted different and looked different than my peers and that caused some social learning problems. It made it difficult to make friends and I had a lot of trouble with fine motor skills.”

Glasshoff says she is passionate about raising awareness and support for Neurofibromatosis patients.

“I didn’t meet another Neurofibromatosis patient until I was in my early 20s as an adult,“ said Glasshoff. “My goal is to also provide support for other patients like me so that they can meet others and get that support that they need both financially and emotionally,” said Glasshoff.

World Neurofibromatosis Day is Wednesday, May 17 and Glasshoff gained proclamations from College Station Mayor John Nichols and Austin Mayor Kirk Preston Watson. Glasshoff is encouraging people to wear green and blue on May 17 to show support for NF awareness.

Glasshoff is also hoping to give away more than 100 Neurofibromatosis awareness stickers. She is only asking that people help cover the cost of shipping.

You can view the stickers and learn more about Glasshoff’s story here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police respond to shooting on Bittle Lane
Bryan police respond to shooting on Bittle Lane
Some of the cleanup on Monday is happening along N Log Cabin Road north of Dacus but there are...
Cleanup continues following 31-car train derailment in NW Montgomery County
Rainfall totals from reporting stations across the Brazos Valley over Mother's Day Weekend
RAINFALL: Here’s how much drenched the Brazos Valley Mother’s Day Weekend
A very uneven smattering of rain totals across the Brazos Valley
Another round of drenching rain for the Brazos Valley Monday
Legislatures have been working on getting the CROWN Act to pass the Senate floor since 2021.
CROWN Act makes strides in state legislature, reaches Gov. Abbott’s desk

Latest News

Every $100 ticket supports the mission of St. Jude to ensure families never receive a bill from...
Reserve your Dream Home Giveaway ticket now for a chance to win $10,000 Visa gift card
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - May 16
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - May 16
Witt's End - Dress for Summer
Witt's End - Dress for Summer
Pedro Camacho, 62,
Missing Central Texas elderly man with dementia last seen May 8