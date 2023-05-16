Golden accepts offer from Cedar Valley to continue basketball career

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne High School girls’ head basketball coach Anthony Gonzales announced Tuesday that Ciarrah Golden would be continuing her basketball career after signing a national letter with the Cedar Valley in Lancaster.

Golden was a four year varsity starter for the Lady Eagles and averaged over 15 points per game last season as the girls’ basketball program made history by advancing to the state tournament for the first time ever.

Ciarrah plans on majoring in psychology.

