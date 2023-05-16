Local program highlights artists in our community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of JMG Band say their mission is to help artists in our community.

On its Facebook page, the members say they started as a band of friends that are musicians helping other local artists.

The band is preparing for JMG House Sessions “Season 2″ that will feature local artists in our community. They will be given the chance to perform a couple of songs on the digital platform.

“We want to support the local artists and we really love pushing out all genres,” said Junior Robertson of the JMG Band.

Local artists will be featured with their very own episode and are given the opportunity to sing a couple of songs.

Robertson and Rodriguez encourage artists to reach out to them if they’re interested in

“We ask that you send us three songs that you feel really describe you as an artist and we’ll be in touch with you,” said Rodriguez.

The JMG Band is also planning an open microphone and karaoke event. They say that updates will be posted on their social media pages.

