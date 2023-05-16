Missing Central Texas elderly man with dementia last seen May 8

HUBBARD, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Central Texas man.

Pedro Camacho, 62, is believed to have left his residence on foot, in an unknown direction of travel May 8 near the 22600 block of NorthWest County Road 3220.

Camacho is diagnosed with advanced dementia and is not able to communicate effectively.

He was wearing a brown button-up shirt with thin, red stripes, blue jeans, black shoes and a black or dark-colored ball cap.

Anyone with information concerning Pedro Camacho’s disappearance is to contact the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 654-3002 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.