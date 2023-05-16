New interlocal agreement approved, council adjourns early Tuesday morning

Monday’s College Station council meeting had a number of items that required discussion
This issue was brought up after College Station found they were responding to Bryan at almost three times the rate as Bryan to College Station.(Hope Merritt)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new interlocal agreement between the cities of Bryan and College Station has been approved.

The College Station City Council was presented an agreement proposal that includes $550 worth of reimbursement per EMS response. This cost will go to both entities on each response, then at the end of the fiscal year, the department responding the most will be reimbursed for the difference.

This issue was brought up after College Station found they were responding to Bryan at almost three times the rate as Bryan to College Station.

The original interlocal agreement signed in 1997 called the Automatic Mutual Aid Agreement between Bryan and College Station officially expired in March. But, response from dispatch continued as usual.

When the agreement expired in March, a council meeting concluded without agreement after the City of Bryan offered College Station a guaranteed payment of $240 for each transport CSFD makes in Bryan, only if College Station doesn’t receive payment from insurance or the patient.

