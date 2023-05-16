No. 2 Seed Aggies Head to Orlando for NCAA Quarterfinals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 overall seed Texas A&M women’s tennis team advanced to its second-straight NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal Round, held at the USTA National Campus. The Aggies will face the PAC-12 Regular Season and Tournament Champions, No. 7 overall seed Stanford, Wednesday with first serve scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

“We’re excited to get started here in Orlando, and I feel that we’re in a better position mentally this year heading into the NCAA Tournament,” head coach Mark Weaver said.

The Aggies (30-2, 13-0 SEC) have had sustained success within the NCAA Tournament in recent years. A&M reached its fourth-straight NCAA Super Regional, and second-straight quarterfinals appearance. Last season the Maroon & White lost in a 4-3 decision to Oklahoma, but the Aggies enter the quarterfinal round having won 30 dual matches in back-to-back seasons, while riding a three-match winning streak in the tournament, only allowing their opposition to score one point total in those three matches.

“Stanford has an excellent team,” Weaver continued. “They have won 21 national titles and have a lot of confidence as they’re on a 21-match win streak. We’ve had a couple of tough matches with Stanford in the NCAA Tournament over the years, and I’m hoping this year we can land a knockout blow.”

The Maroon & White have met Stanford (24-2) twice in the NCAA Tournament. The first matchup came in the tournament’s finals during the 2012-13 season, where the Cardinal snatched victory in a tight matchup (4-3) to claim the title. Most recently Stanford claimed another win 4-3 in the tournament’s second round in the 2015-16 season.

Stanford boasts four ranked singles players and a ranked doubles pair. The Cardinals is headlined by No. 18 Connie Ma, while No. 29 Alexandra Yepifanova, No. 44 Angelica Blake and No. 84 Alexis Blokhina round out the ranked singles players. Blake/Blokhina also rank No. 16 in the nation as a duo.

“I feel like we have a lot of experience going into the NCAA Championships this season,” Weaver said. “I think playing at the USTA National Campus earlier this season will really help us. The whole set up is truly first class, and you feel like you’re on the big stage playing here.”

The Aggies are familiar with the USTA National Campus, as the team played a trio of matches at the facility in February. A&M claimed three wins, a 4-1 victory over FIU, a 5-1 contest with Northwestern and the trip was highlighted by a dominant, 5-2, win over then-No. 2 Ohio State.

QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS

No. 1 Seed North Carolina vs No. 8 Seed Texas

No. 2 Seed Texas A&M vs No. 7 Seed Stanford

No. 3 Seed NC State vs No. 11 Seed Iowa State

No. 4 Seed Georgia vs No. 5 Seed Michigan

STREAMING & STATS

Fans can watch the quarterfinals action through Cracked Racquets Cross Court Coverage, or follow along with the matches scores using the events live stats.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.