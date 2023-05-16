Reserve your Dream Home Giveaway ticket now for a chance to win $10,000 Visa gift card

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tickets are on sale for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, which gives you the chance to win a brand new home in Bryan for only $100.

Every $100 ticket supports the mission of St. Jude to ensure families never receive a bill from the research hospital.

Tickets bought before Thursday, May 18 qualify to win a bonus prize, which is a $10,000 Visa gift card.

Cassie Mulanax from Southwest Sales stopped by News 3 at Noon to talk about their involvement in the St. Jude Dream Home program.

Southwest Sales serves as the Texas Manufacturer Representative for Brizo and Kichler. Brizo and Kichler are national sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home program and outfitted the home with its products.

Tours of the home are every Saturday and Sunday through June 4.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Reserve your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to further the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital mission of ending childhood cancer.

