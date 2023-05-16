Reserve your Dream Home Giveaway ticket now for a chance to win $10,000 Visa gift card

Every $100 ticket supports the mission of St. Jude to ensure families never receive a bill from the research hospital
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tickets are on sale for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, which gives you the chance to win a brand new home in Bryan for only $100.

Every $100 ticket supports the mission of St. Jude to ensure families never receive a bill from the research hospital.

Tickets bought before Thursday, May 18 qualify to win a bonus prize, which is a $10,000 Visa gift card.

Cassie Mulanax from Southwest Sales stopped by News 3 at Noon to talk about their involvement in the St. Jude Dream Home program.

Southwest Sales serves as the Texas Manufacturer Representative for Brizo and Kichler. Brizo and Kichler are national sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home program and outfitted the home with its products.

Tours of the home are every Saturday and Sunday through June 4.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Reserve your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to further the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital mission of ending childhood cancer.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police respond to shooting on Bittle Lane
Bryan police respond to shooting on Bittle Lane
Some of the cleanup on Monday is happening along N Log Cabin Road north of Dacus but there are...
Cleanup continues following 31-car train derailment in NW Montgomery County
Rainfall totals from reporting stations across the Brazos Valley over Mother's Day Weekend
RAINFALL: Here’s how much drenched the Brazos Valley Mother’s Day Weekend
A very uneven smattering of rain totals across the Brazos Valley
Another round of drenching rain for the Brazos Valley Monday
Legislatures have been working on getting the CROWN Act to pass the Senate floor since 2021.
CROWN Act makes strides in state legislature, reaches Gov. Abbott’s desk

Latest News

Every $100 ticket supports the mission of St. Jude to ensure families never receive a bill from...
Reserve your Dream Home Giveaway ticket for a chance to win $10,000 Visa gift card
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - May 16
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - May 16
Witt's End - Dress for Summer
Witt's End - Dress for Summer
Pedro Camacho, 62,
Missing Central Texas elderly man with dementia last seen May 8