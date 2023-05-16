Treat of the Day: Aggie pursues path in dairy industry

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Allison Hajny ‘23 as she pursues a path in the dairy industry.

In 2022, Hajny was part of the U.S. Dairy Education & Training Consortium, a multi-university organization established in 2008.

The program helps meet the training needs of a rapidly growing U.S. dairy industry and is a partnership between academia, allied industries and dairy producers.

Hajny said the most rewarding part of taking part in the program was networking and the connections made that she made along the way.

She will begin her Master of Science program in the Texas A&M Animal Science department this fall.

