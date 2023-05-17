125 days into 2023, here’s how the Brazos Valley is doing on rainfall
Short of it: better than 2022...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - April and May have drenched the Brazos Valley. The first Drought Monitor released in the month of April showed “abnormally dry” conditions spreading back in across the entire area, while Moderate and Severe Drought continued to impact parts of Washington, Austin, and Lee Counties -- impacts left over from late in 2022. Fast-forward six months: all of the area locally, along with the east side of Texas, has a surplus of rainfall for the year.
The official weather data station for Bryan-College Station is located at Easterwood Airport. Four and a half months into the year, only two of those have fallen short of the rainfall expected, per the 30-year average.
- January: 2.04″ - below the average rainfall expected by 1.39″
- February: 2.93″ - an average month of rainfall with a surplus of only 0.03″
- March: 1.31″ - below the average rainfall expected by 2.10″
- April: 8.94″ - significantly above the average rainfall expected by 6.07″ and officially became the 5th Wettest April of in Bryan-College Station’s 141 years of record keeping
- May 1st - 15th: 3.02″ - 0.68″ above the month-to-date expected rainfall
As of the middle of the month, the rain that has fallen in Bryan-College Station already accounts for over 75% of what is expected to fall in a typical May.
What about the rest of the Brazos Valley? Every reporting station across the area is now considered above average when it comes to year-to-date expectations.
- Huntsville: 20.39″ -- 5.57″ above the average 17.82″ expected
- Madisonville: 24.02″ -- 6.95″ above the average 17.07″ expected
- Crockett: 26.77″ -- 8.84″ above the average 17.39″ expected.
The one caveat is Brenham. According to the official climate report issued by the National Weather Service, the climate site at the airport is technically behind on rainfall by about 0.30″. Why? The reporting station there in Washington County went offline during a round of storms in April and has not reported data since. Still, the site only being behind by less than 0.50″ shows how healthy the surplus was in April.
LOOKING AHEAD: WHAT DOES SUMMER LOOK LIKE?
There are extremely strong signals that El Niño will return during or before the end of summer. For Texas and the Southern US, that typically means “average” or “cooler-than-average” temperatures and “above-average” rainfall trends. According to the Climate Prediction Center, the three-month outlook for May, June, and July calls for an average amount of rain. In Bryan-College Station, that typically means around ten and a half inches of rain should fall between May 1st and July 31st.
