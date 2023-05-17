125 days into 2023, here’s how the Brazos Valley is doing on rainfall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - April and May have drenched the Brazos Valley. The first Drought Monitor released in the month of April showed “abnormally dry” conditions spreading back in across the entire area, while Moderate and Severe Drought continued to impact parts of Washington, Austin, and Lee Counties -- impacts left over from late in 2022. Fast-forward six months: all of the area locally, along with the east side of Texas, has a surplus of rainfall for the year.

The official weather data station for Bryan-College Station is located at Easterwood Airport. Four and a half months into the year, only two of those have fallen short of the rainfall expected, per the 30-year average.

Rainfall for Bryan-College Station, as of May 15 (KBTX)

January: 2.04″ - below the average rainfall expected by 1.39″

February: 2.93″ - an average month of rainfall with a surplus of only 0.03″

March: 1.31″ - below the average rainfall expected by 2.10″

April: 8.94″ - significantly above the average rainfall expected by 6.07″ and officially became the 5th Wettest April of in Bryan-College Station’s 141 years of record keeping

May 1st - 15th: 3.02″ - 0.68″ above the month-to-date expected rainfall

As of the middle of the month, the rain that has fallen in Bryan-College Station already accounts for over 75% of what is expected to fall in a typical May.

What about the rest of the Brazos Valley? Every reporting station across the area is now considered above average when it comes to year-to-date expectations.

Huntsville: 20.39″ -- 5.57″ above the average 17.82″ expected

Madisonville: 24.02″ -- 6.95″ above the average 17.07″ expected

Crockett: 26.77″ -- 8.84″ above the average 17.39″ expected.

The one caveat is Brenham. According to the official climate report issued by the National Weather Service, the climate site at the airport is technically behind on rainfall by about 0.30″. Why? The reporting station there in Washington County went offline during a round of storms in April and has not reported data since. Still, the site only being behind by less than 0.50″ shows how healthy the surplus was in April.

Rainfall: 🌵2022 vs 🌧️2023



2022 didn't start so bad. It was part of March, April, & especially May where the wheels came off the track & we headed for historic drought/heat by summer.



2023 is currently a much different book in #bcstx pic.twitter.com/Di39V4p1Ux — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) May 16, 2023

LOOKING AHEAD: WHAT DOES SUMMER LOOK LIKE?

There are extremely strong signals that El Niño will return during or before the end of summer. For Texas and the Southern US, that typically means “average” or “cooler-than-average” temperatures and “above-average” rainfall trends. According to the Climate Prediction Center, the three-month outlook for May, June, and July calls for an average amount of rain. In Bryan-College Station, that typically means around ten and a half inches of rain should fall between May 1st and July 31st.

Climate Prediction Center's rainfall outlook through the end of July (KBTX)

