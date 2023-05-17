16-year-old accused of murder at birthday party in Brenham

The teen was arrested Wednesday by Brenham police with assistance from the Texas Rangers.
A 16-year-old is accused of killing a 17-year-old during a birthday party in Brenham in April.
A 16-year-old is accused of killing a 17-year-old during a birthday party in Brenham in April.(MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 16-year-old is accused of killing a 17-year-old during a birthday party in Brenham in April.

The teen, who is a resident of Washington County, was arrested Wednesday by Brenham police with assistance from the Texas Rangers.

He’s now in juvenile custody, said a City of Brenham spokesperson.

The victim, Marquise Williams, of Waller County, was fatally shot near the Texas National Guard building on E. Tom Green Street near Woodson Lane on the night of Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Another victim injured in the shooting survived, according to police.

No other information including a motive has been publicly shared about the case.

