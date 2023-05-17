Aggies hit the road for regular season finale at Mississippi State

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies will close out the 2023 regular season this week with three games against Mississippi State, beginning Thursday at Dudy-Noble Field.

Each of the first two games on Thursday and Friday are set for 6 p.m. first pitches, with the Saturday finale scheduled for 2 p.m.The Aggies and Bulldogs enter the regular-season finale coming off very different weekends with the Aggies dropping the final two games of its series at home to Alabama. Meanwhile, Mississippi State had dropped eight consecutive SEC contests before winning the final two games of its series at No. 2 LSU, including erasing a 13-4 deficit on Sunday to win 14-13 in 10 innings.Texas A&M has clinched a spot in Hoover for the SEC Tournament but can still help its seeding with a strong weekend in Starkville..

Each game of the weekend is scheduled to be on SEC Network+... Bart Gregory will have the play-by-play call and will be joined in the booth by Charlie Winfield on analysis.

Each game can also be heard locally on SportsRadio 1150 AM/93.7 FM The Zone.... Andrew Monaco will be in the booth to bring the action from Dudy-Noble Field... the pregame show begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

Fans can get in-game updates on social media by following @AggieBaseball on Twitter.

The Aggies are 17-20 all-time against Alabama, including 8-7 at Dudy-Noble Field- A&M swept MSU a year ago in Bryan-College Station, only its second-ever sweep of the Bulldogs and the first since 2016 in Starkville

