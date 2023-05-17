Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley needs summer volunteers

Volunteers needed Monday-Friday at the Bryan Campus and Caldwell Campus
Volunteers needed to help with the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley's summer programs.
Volunteers needed to help with the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley's summer programs.(Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley)
By Crystal Galny
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer is almost here and that means hundreds of kids will be spending their days at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley.

It also means many of the club’s college student volunteers are leaving town for the summer break and they are in need of volunteers to fill the void.

Volunteers are needed this summer to serve alongside staff and interact with youth to assist with programs focused on character and leadership, healthy lifestyles and academic success.

Community members who volunteer at the club will check in members at the the front desk, assist with lunch service, and help with educational programs and recreational activities.

The Boys & Girls Club summer program is offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Bryan and Caldwell.

Apply online and submit $20 for a background check.

