Central Texas family reflects on devastating lightning strike that killed father, injured son

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A Valley Mills family is trying to overcome a devastating and terrifying ordeal after lightning struck a father, Matthew Boggs, 34, and his son, Grayson, Monday night.

Unfortunately, Matthew did not survive and the six-year-old Valley Mills ISD student is in the hospital fighting for his life.

Monday night, 11-year-old Elijah Boggs, was feet away when lightning struck his father and brother as they were walking home from the Valley Mills bus stop.

“I was really scared. I rolled Grayson over and he was kind of smiling a little bit. I thought they were just joking, but when I rolled my dad over the middle of his head was bleeding and his face was already purple,” said Boggs.

After multiple CPR attempts, Grayson was rushed to the McClane Children’s Hospital Baylor Scott and White.

His mother, Angela Boggs, shakes as she accepts her only son is gone.

“I always took care of him because he was the one that God gave to me. Now my responsibility is to take care of my grandbabies,” said Boggs.

Matthew and Grayson’s final moment together was while they were holding hands.

“He just got done telling Grayson—he said, ‘I love you buddy.’ That’s when the lightning came down,” said Boggs.

Family members said Grayson is unresponsive.

They said doctors told them Grayson is fine from the neck down, but it will take 72 hours to see if there’s brain damage.

Angela said Grayson is a burst of energy.

“He’s a rambunctious little boy. He is always, always on the move playing. He goes, ‘Rawww strong,’” said Boggs.

The Boggs family has faith Grayson’s strength will help him pull through and recover.

“Gods got it. I believe that, that’s my faith. God has him in his healing arms right now,” said Boggs.

The Boggs family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

