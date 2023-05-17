Chadwell Named to WGCA National Coach of the Year Watch List

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell was named to the 2022-23 Division I Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Watch List, the organization announced Wednesday.

Chadwell has led the Aggies to five tournament wins this season, which is the most in program history, and a No. 1 overall seed at regionals for the first time ever. Chadwell also helped A&M bring home the 2023 SEC Championship for just the second time in school history.

A&M came in at No. 6 in the final golfstat.com ranking. The Aggies are set to take part in the 2023 NCAA Championships May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Last season, Chadwell and the Aggies raced all the way to the semifinals for the best finish for the women’s golf program.

Leading the Maroon & White alongside Chadwell are All-SEC second teamers Jennie Park and Hailee Cooper who are Nos. 1 and 2 in stroke average for the team.

