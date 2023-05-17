Committee recommends creation of mental health & veterans courts in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The committee responsible for determining the need for a veterans and/or mental health court in Brazos County presented its findings to commissioners on Tuesday.

County leaders first discussed the possibility of a veterans court last December and formed the committee back in March.

On Tuesday the committee made the recommendation that both a veterans and mental health court would be beneficial to the county.

According to retired Brigadier General Bentley Nettles who led the committee, the recommendation was not “unanimous but a consensus.” Nettles says the decision came down to how great the need is in Brazos County.

“The main finding was a recommendation that both a veteran treatment court and mental health court could be a benefit to our county and community. That was the main finding and that was the end result. After we weighed the committee, weighed the pros and cons. There were more pros to it than there were cons. So that’s the concept that this would help our community and our criminal justice system,” Nettles said.

“There are 14 members on the committee, professionals from various fields. They thoroughly examined the issue, considering their respective perspectives, challenges, and benefits. Overall, the committee’s recommendation and consensus are that our community would greatly benefit from the establishment of these two courts,” Nettles added.

Although veteran treatment courts are relatively new, studies also show that they are effective with only 14% of veterans reoffending or facing new incarceration, compared to roughly 23% to 46% of defendants in traditional court.

Nettles says the feedback received by committee members from the community and industry experts was diverse, but the positive outcomes observed in other places could potentially benefit Brazos County.

“There were people that supported it, people that thought it wasn’t appropriate. Then there were some people that thought, well, why should veterans get a break any different than anybody else? There were other people that thought we didn’t need a mental health court cause those services are already being provided by the county,” said Nettles.

“The challenge is that, as always, with both victims, whether it be a veteran or somebody with mental health issues who is an inmate, how do we keep them from being an inmate again? How do we make sure that we invest in them in this process so that they can not come back before the criminal justice system? And so both of these courts have a significant success rate in making sure that those people aren’t going to be back in front of the criminal judge. That’s a good investment for our county and our communities,” Nettles added.

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)

No official action was taken by commissioners, instead, commissioners agreed that it would be best to seek additional counsel from judges, prosecutors, and other potential stakeholders before moving forward. The decision to not move forward did not sit well with some veterans in attendance like Lonny Masterson who has advocating for the court since the start of discussions.

“I kind of feel that the commissioners are pushing it off to the judges so they can get it shut down. To be quite honest, I think that they weren’t expecting to get the reply that they did with the committee. I don’t think that they expected them to be supportive of it,” said Masterson. “I think that they kind of wanted it shut down there. That’s how I feel. Now I really believe that they’re pushing it off to the judges to shut it down. We need it in this county, and I don’t know why they’re so against it, considering it’s funded by the state and it’s a very successful program.”

Advocates argue that it’s not a matter of giving veterans or individuals with mental health challenges a free pass, but rather addressing the underlying cause of the issue.

“The importance of a veterans treatment court is that we have these veterans who come back after serving combat tours or experiencing trauma during their military service. Once they enter the civilian world, they no longer have the support structure of their peers. They feel lost and are haunted by those traumatic memories that they cannot escape; it’s always there. As a result, they often make poor decisions influenced by their trauma, resorting to self-medication with alcohol, and drugs, and engaging in risky behavior, which eventually leads them to become involved in the justice system,” Masterson said.

“Instead of simply throwing them into a jail cell or putting them on probation without providing any meaningful assistance, veterans treatment court mandates them to undergo treatment. As the name suggests, veterans treatment courts focus on providing treatment for these individuals,” Masterson added.

Masterson said for a community that’s steeped in rich military history, the time to bring a veterans court to the area is long overdue.

“We have a huge veteran population here. We pride ourselves on veterans in this community. Well, it’s time we put our money where our mouth is and actually show our veterans that we really care and that it’s not just oh thank you for your service, and then we go about our day,” Masterson said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.