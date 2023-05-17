Deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver: ‘This completes the story’

Florida deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver. (Source: WFTS, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, BAY NEWS 9)
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - A Florida sheriff’s deputy officially met the baby girl he helped recently deliver on the side of a highway.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Daniel “Red” Jones was approached by a man in a panic earlier this month. He said his pregnant wife was about to give birth in the front seat of the car.

Authorities shared a video of Jones springing into action on that day and assisting the mother in giving birth.

The sheriff’s office said Jones was thrilled to help and it was actually his third time helping a resident deliver a baby.

“Most of the time we get involved with something and we don’t get a chance to know what happened. This completes the story for me,” Jones said.

The couple hasn’t decided on a baby name just yet but their baby girl now has a set of little red pajamas in the deputy’s honor.

This is baby number six for the couple but the first to be born on the side of the road.

“The other ones made it to the hospital in time. But she didn’t want to wait,” said Lexela Nalesco, the girl’s mother.

The couple said they plan to share this story with the baby’s siblings and stay in touch with Jones.

