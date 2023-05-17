Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver’s front air bag

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford...
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year.

The company says dust can accumulate in a cable inside the steering wheel, interrupting the electrical connection. Ford says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the steering wheel wiring assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting July 5.

Owners may hear popping or clicking noises inside the steering wheel, or steering wheel switches and the horn might not work. They may also see an air bag warning light notifying them of the problem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Carpenter was last seen Saturday on Golfway Lane in Hilltop Lakes.
Leon County authorities looking for missing 19-year-old
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Bryan police respond to shooting on Bittle Lane
Bryan police respond to shooting on Bittle Lane
The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
IRS moves forward with free e-filing system in pilot program to launch in 2024
Pedestrian struck along Highway 6 in Navasota, Sunday morning.
Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 6 in Navasota identified

Latest News

Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have seen a promising turnaround in their student reading...
Reading scores soar for kids in Deep South
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
FILE - CPR should be taught to older children, health experts say.
Children as young as 4 should learn life-saving skills, experts say