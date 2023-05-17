Golf scramble to benefit Still Creek Ranch

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Call the office and clear your schedule for the 10th annual Still Creek Gold Cup Golf Scramble.

The fundraiser is Monday, June 5 at Traditions Club in Bryan.

The day will begin with a grab and go breakfast and driving range practice at 7:30 a.m. Morning announcements and welcome will begin at 8:15 a.m. The shotgun start is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., followed by lunch, a brief presentation and awards.

You can register a team for $1,200 with proceeds benefiting children of Still Creek Ranch and the young adults in their college/career program.

Still Creek has been serving children since 1988. The organization provides long-term care and restoration for children rescued from abuse, neglect, and abandonment.

