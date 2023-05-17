Golf scramble to benefit Still Creek Ranch

Proceeds benefit children of Still Creek Ranch and the young adults in their college/career program
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Call the office and clear your schedule for the 10th annual Still Creek Gold Cup Golf Scramble.

The fundraiser is Monday, June 5 at Traditions Club in Bryan.

The day will begin with a grab and go breakfast and driving range practice at 7:30 a.m. Morning announcements and welcome will begin at 8:15 a.m. The shotgun start is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., followed by lunch, a brief presentation and awards.

You can register a team for $1,200 with proceeds benefiting children of Still Creek Ranch and the young adults in their college/career program.

Still Creek has been serving children since 1988. The organization provides long-term care and restoration for children rescued from abuse, neglect, and abandonment.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Carpenter was last seen Saturday on Golfway Lane in Hilltop Lakes.
Leon County authorities looking for missing 19-year-old
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Bryan police respond to shooting on Bittle Lane
Bryan police respond to shooting on Bittle Lane
Pedestrian struck along Highway 6 in Navasota, Sunday morning.
Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 6 in Navasota identified
The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
IRS moves forward with free e-filing system in pilot program to launch in 2024

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update - May 17
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update - May 17
Students re-enact famous Texan figures and instruct viewers on their biographies.
Sam Houston Elementary students embrace inner Texan with “Living Statues”
FILE- People at the Central Texas MarketPlace watch a crime scene near the parking lot of a...
Twin Peaks Shooting: A look back at the event 8 years later
Committee recommends creation of mental health & veterans courts in Brazos County
Committee recommends creation of mental health & veterans courts in Brazos County