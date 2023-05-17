Greenleaf Lane residents share concerns with county commissioners

The bridge on the road collapsed Monday because of rain making it difficult for residents to reach their homes.(KBTX's Warren Vause)
By Caleb Britt
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Private road Greenleaf Lane residents appeared before Brazos County commissioners Tuesday to ask for help fixing road damage. The bridge on the road collapsed Monday because of rain making it difficult for residents to reach their homes.

Brian Cahill lives on Greenleaf Lane and said there’s been road damage for multiple years. Along with speaking to commissioners Tuesday, Cahill presented research he’s done on the road’s history.

The damaged road could be detrimental to residents if commissioners don’t step in immediately, according to Cahill.

“If things aren’t addressed quickly, this is a situation where somebody could get injured driving across there if their car hits one of those holes and falls in the creek,” Cahill said. “If somebody has a medical emergency and nobody’s able to get to them on time, somebody could die.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said commissioners have vetted the issue in the past and found that the road has never been maintained by the county.

“We can’t go out there and spend public money on private property,” Peters said.

The best solution would be for the residents to raise funds amongst themselves to fix the damage, according to Peters.

