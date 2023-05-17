Jimbo Fisher speaks at Brazos County Coach’s Night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher has been going around the state the past couple of weeks talking to different A&M clubs about the upcoming season.

Fisher will wrap up the tour in Dallas Wednesday night.

The Brazos County A&M club hosted their annual Coach’s Night at the Legend’s Event Center. Legend’s had dinner and a silent auction to help raise money for scholarships.

Coach Fisher spoke to the crowd before heading to a recruiting dinner. Despite a disappointing 5-7 season last year, Fisher is confident they can rebound and show vast improvement this fall.

“I think we have confidence in guys,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We believe in our guys. The leadership’s been really good. Spring ball has been really good. And it wasn’t like, I mean we were one score away from all those games. The things I liked about us in spring was how competitive we were and how energetic we were in practice. There was never a day in practice in the spring where you went, okay we’re going to have to kick them in the butt a little bit today because they’re low in energy. Which happens at times on teams you have. We never had one of those days in the spring. Guys were really energetic to play and compete.”

The Brazos County A&M Club announced that they raised over $181,000 for local scholarships.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.