Leon County authorities looking for missing 19-year-old

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Leon County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old.

Sierra Carpenter was last seen Saturday on Golfway Lane in Hilltop Lakes in Leon County.

She has brown and blonde hair with a little bit of purple in it.

Officials say it is possible she is in the Bryan/College Station area.

If you see her or have information on where she could be, contact law enforcement or the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 536-2749.

Sierra Carpenter was last seen Saturday in Leon County. (Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley)

