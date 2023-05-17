Leon County authorities looking for missing 19-year-old

By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Leon County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old.

Sierra Carpenter was last seen Saturday on Golfway Lane in Hilltop Lakes in Leon County.

She has brown and blonde hair with a little bit of purple in it.

Officials say it is possible she is in the Bryan/College Station area.

If you see her or have information on where she could be, contact law enforcement or the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 536-2749.

