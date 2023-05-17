LIVE: Memorial service for Cameron Police Officer Josh Clouse

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The funeral procession for fallen Cameron Police Sergeant Josh Clouse started at 11 a.m. Wednesday as his body was transported from Cameron to the Bell County Expo Center for a memorial service.

The procession started at the Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, turning right onto US 77.

It then headed right onto Highway 190, passing through Cameron, Buckholts, and Rogers. They will then turn left onto FM 436 toward Little River Academy.

After passing through the city, the procession will turn onto Loop 121 toward Belton, crossing I-35 and turning onto I-35 frontage road before the Bell County Expo Center.

The normal route takes around 40 minutes. Law enforcement tells KWTX they are not sure how long the procession will last, so expect these roadways to be blocked off by the procession into the early afternoon.

KWTX will provide live coverage of the memorial service from the Bell County Expo Center beginning at 3 p.m. over-the-air, on KWTX.COM, KWTXtra and our social media platforms. CBS sports coverage of UEFA Champions League Soccer will continue live beginning at 3 p.m. central on the Central Texas CW.

