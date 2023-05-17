Minnich Named to SEC Community Service Team

(KBTX)
By Ben Rikard, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M senior Brett Minnich has been chosen to the Southeastern Conference Baseball Community Service Team, the league announced Wednesday.

In a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition, the SEC highlights a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his or her community through superior service efforts.

Minnich has served as a Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) representative for the last two years at Texas A&M. His community service participation includes his work with the AggiesCan canned food drive and as a coach in Aggie Baseball summer camps.

He has been named to the Texas A&M AD Honor Roll for the Fall 2020, Spring 2021, Spring 2022 and Fall 2022 semesters and recently graduated with his bachelors degree in Sport Management.

A preseason all-SEC selection for his efforts on the field, Minnich has been a major impact when in the lineup in 2023. He has played in 25 games this season, hitting .278 with a .567 slugging percentage weighted by eight home runs and 23 RBI.

He and the Aggies will close out the regular season this weekend with a series at Mississippi State beginning Thursday night at Dudy-Noble Field in Starkville.

