Multiple entities meet for inaugural Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force meeting

The task force encompasses nine counties and has been five years in the making.
The task force encompasses nine counties and has been five years in the making.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force held its inaugural meeting Tuesday. This is a collaborative effort to help combat human trafficking in nine counties. Those include Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Lee, Leon, Madison, Robertson, Walker, and Washington.

The task force is being led by Unbound Now Bryan College Station and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

“This issue needs everyone at the table, and this task force is going to allow for us to better serve the victims that we are working with, better identify victims, increase criminal prosecutions and criminal investigations,” Amanda Buenger said.

Buenger is the executive director of Unbound Now Bryan-College Station and said this task force has been five years in the making. This is vital because it’s easy for major issues like human trafficking to go unnoticed, according to Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky.

“Most people would be surprised to hear that last year in the Bryan/College Station area and surrounding areas that there were over 22,000 ads for commercial sex, and that’s a pretty good indicator that human trafficking is taking place in our community,” Dicky said.

Moving forward, the sheriff’s office will hire two new investigators that’ll be trained to handle human trafficking incidents. This is possible because of a $1.5 million grant that was given to the sheriff’s office and Unbound Now.

“They’ll have a couple of important roles,” Dicky said. “One is to be a little more proactive in monitoring those commercial sex ads so that they can make efforts to prevent that offense before it occurs.”

Those investigators will also serve as a resource for all the law enforcement agencies in the nine-county task force area.

For Buenger, the goal is to keep educating other groups and communities because everyone has a seat at the table on this issue.

“Everybody is interfacing with someone who could potentially be a victim and we need them to be educated,” Buenger said. “We need them aware of this issue.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police respond to shooting on Bittle Lane
Bryan police respond to shooting on Bittle Lane
Some of the cleanup on Monday is happening along N Log Cabin Road north of Dacus but there are...
Cleanup continues following 31-car train derailment in NW Montgomery County
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Rainfall totals from reporting stations across the Brazos Valley over Mother's Day Weekend
RAINFALL: Here’s how much drenched the Brazos Valley Mother’s Day Weekend
Legislatures have been working on getting the CROWN Act to pass the Senate floor since 2021.
CROWN Act makes strides in state legislature, reaches Gov. Abbott’s desk

Latest News

The bridge on the road collapsed Monday because of rain making it difficult for residents to...
Greenleaf Lane residents share concerns with county commissioners
Sierra Carpenter was last seen Saturday on Golfway Lane in Hilltop Lakes.
Leon County authorities looking for missing 19-year-old
Tuesday Evening Weather Update - May 16
Tuesday Evening Weather Update - May 16
An all-clear has been given following a bomb threat Tuesday at Prairie View A&M University.
All-clear given at Prairie View A&M after bomb threat