Multiple entities meet for inaugural Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force meeting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force held its inaugural meeting Tuesday. This is a collaborative effort to help combat human trafficking in nine counties. Those include Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Lee, Leon, Madison, Robertson, Walker, and Washington.

The task force is being led by Unbound Now Bryan College Station and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

“This issue needs everyone at the table, and this task force is going to allow for us to better serve the victims that we are working with, better identify victims, increase criminal prosecutions and criminal investigations,” Amanda Buenger said.

Buenger is the executive director of Unbound Now Bryan-College Station and said this task force has been five years in the making. This is vital because it’s easy for major issues like human trafficking to go unnoticed, according to Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky.

“Most people would be surprised to hear that last year in the Bryan/College Station area and surrounding areas that there were over 22,000 ads for commercial sex, and that’s a pretty good indicator that human trafficking is taking place in our community,” Dicky said.

Moving forward, the sheriff’s office will hire two new investigators that’ll be trained to handle human trafficking incidents. This is possible because of a $1.5 million grant that was given to the sheriff’s office and Unbound Now.

“They’ll have a couple of important roles,” Dicky said. “One is to be a little more proactive in monitoring those commercial sex ads so that they can make efforts to prevent that offense before it occurs.”

Those investigators will also serve as a resource for all the law enforcement agencies in the nine-county task force area.

For Buenger, the goal is to keep educating other groups and communities because everyone has a seat at the table on this issue.

“Everybody is interfacing with someone who could potentially be a victim and we need them to be educated,” Buenger said. “We need them aware of this issue.”

