Officers honor the fallen at annual law enforcement memorial service

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 246 U.S. officers died in the line of duty in 2022. Texas officers made up 35 of those deaths.

“When one falls, we all fall as the officer in blue,” Sergeant DeElla Williams with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said. “When one dies we all die.”

Williams stood with many Brazos County officers Wednesday to honor the fallen at the 36th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service. The service was held in conjunction with National Peace Officers Memorial Day. President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962 and the calendar week as National Police Week.

Williams has been with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years and said it takes a lot to wear the badge daily.

“Doing this field of work, you’ve got to have dedication and you’ve got to have self-motivation. You also have to have a good sense of security,” Williams said.

Overall, Williams’ love and compassion for the community have kept her in law enforcement. The same goes for Chief Mike Johnson with the Texas A&M University Police Department, who served as the service’s keynote speaker.

“We honor those that we have lost by standing and standing where our duty requires us to stand each and every day,” said Chief Johnson.

Chief Johnson has been in law enforcement for 30 years and said the families of police officers are also due a lot of respect.

“Our families are with us when we’re doing this job and understanding the requirements of that,” Johnson said. “They sacrifice just as much as we do.”

Johnson says the positive impact first responders can make is the “why” that keeps him in law enforcement and serving others every day.

“It gives us a platform in a way we can be of service back to another, have an impact on a person’s life in a positive way and just try to make a difference to help,” Johnson said.

