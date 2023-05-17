Sam Houston Elementary students embrace inner Texan with “Living Statues”

Famous philanthropists, singers, oil tycoons and more were featured at Sam Houston Elementary School
Students re-enact famous Texan figures and instruct viewers on their biographies.
Students re-enact famous Texan figures and instruct viewers on their biographies.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Houston Elementary looked at history with a new perspective during their “Living Statues” event. Fourth graders donned their best Texas getup and lined the hallways to give mini presentations.

Each student dressed in character and provided facts about the person’s life to teachers, parents and students. Some famous cameos included James Bowie, Selena Quintanilla, Charles Alderton and Mary Kay Ash.

“They worked so hard, you saw so much love and you see so much love. The hard work the parents have put into this working with those kiddos on those speeches, it’s just breathtaking,” said social studies teacher Cindy Melton.

The school prepped for weeks and teachers say some famous figures were were at the top of everyone’s list.

“We had to kind of talk them away from the revolutionaries at the Alamo, but they discovered there’s a lot of people with a lot of really cool stories and they just stepped in and did a fantastic job with it,” said fourth grade teacher Cheryl Armstrong.

