Treat of the Day: CTE Student of the Year
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A huge congrats to the Bryan Noon Lions Club CTE Student of the Year, Cecilia Lopez!
A senior at Rudder High School, Cecilia plans to attend Sam Houston State University to study photography.
She is a member of Rudder’s photography program and was tasked with taking pictures at school and district events.
Along with the recognition, Cecilia also received a $500 scholarship from the lions club!
Congrats and good luck!
