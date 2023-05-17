Treat of the Day: CTE Student of the Year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A huge congrats to the Bryan Noon Lions Club CTE Student of the Year, Cecilia Lopez!

A senior at Rudder High School, Cecilia plans to attend Sam Houston State University to study photography.

She is a member of Rudder’s photography program and was tasked with taking pictures at school and district events.

Along with the recognition, Cecilia also received a $500 scholarship from the lions club!

Congrats and good luck!

