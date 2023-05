COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball’s Tyrece “Boots” Radford announced hes’ returning for a super senior season on social media Wednesday.

Boots started his career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Texas A&M. As a senior he started in all 34 games and had a career-high 31 points at DePaul.

Going out like I came 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LPZEuMWnc4 — Boots👣 (@Tyreceradford23) May 17, 2023

