Aggieland Humane Society asks for help after surge in animals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society is facing a surge of animals in an already overcrowded facility.

Monday marked the beginning of an uptick in animals at the nonprofit. The group has 45 permanent dog kennels, but has resorted to using collapsible crates to support over 50 dogs.

“There are crates set up in every nook and cranny, they are in our office spaces, they are in foster care. There are dogs here that are just waiting for homes or just waiting for their owners to come find them,” said Leiha White, Interim Executive Director of Aggieland Humane Society.

The dogs receive all needed care from workers and volunteers, but with all hands on deck, the nonprofit is requesting people consider fostering or adopting.

“We expect more intake to happen this time of year, but in the fifteen years I’ve been with the organization, this is probably the most significant number of animals that we’ve had at any one given point in time,” said White.

To adopt, foster, or volunteer, you can visit their website.

