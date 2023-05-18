A&M Board of Regents approve PopStroke golf entertainment venue at Century Square

A mini-golf course entertainment venue backed by Tiger Woods is officially coming to Aggieland.
A mini-golf course entertainment venue backed by Tiger Woods is officially coming to Aggieland.
A mini-golf course entertainment venue backed by Tiger Woods is officially coming to Aggieland.(Doug Thompson | Image from PopStroke website)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A mini-golf course entertainment venue backed by Tiger Woods is officially coming to Aggieland.

This project was approved by the Board of Regents during a meeting Thursday and construction will begin for PopStroke on A&M property at Century Square in College Station this summer.

PopStroke began in 2018 and now has partnerships with the company TaylorMade and Woods.

PopStrokes have been popping up in larger cities, but this will be the second collegiate model.

A location recently opened in Katy includes multiple food and bar opportunities, two courses of minigolf, an ice cream parlor, an outdoor playground, and event spaces, and General Manager, Kale Vliek, says he is excited about the College Station location.

“College Station is going to get a very unique campus. They’re going to be the second collegiate model that we’re going to run,” he said. “I want to go, I cannot wait until we open that store, and from everyone that’s in Aggie and Aggie nation, they’re excited and they cannot wait.”

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp shared his excitement in a press release following Thursday’s meeting saying, “Families and golf enthusiasts, like me, soon will have a new and exciting place for fun and food in Aggieland. The members of the Board of Regents deserve a lot of thanks for bringing PopStroke to our community.”

Construction will begin this summer and is expected to be completed in one year. PopStroke is a two-course facility that is situated on a one-acre plot. One course is designed to incorporate ADA compliance for wheelchair accessibility.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old is accused of killing a 17-year-old during a birthday party in Brenham in April.
16-year-old accused of murder at birthday party in Brenham
Sierra Carpenter was last seen Saturday on Golfway Lane in Hilltop Lakes.
Leon County authorities looking for missing 19-year-old
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Central Texas family reflects on devastating lightning strike that killed father, injured son
Dr Pepper Float features a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored...
Blue Bell and Dr Pepper team up for new Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream
2023 Rainfall compared to year-to-date average across the Brazos Valley
125 days into 2023, here’s how the Brazos Valley is doing on rainfall

Latest News

Music will be provided by country music singer Steve Wariner with proceeds benefiting Bryan ISD...
Bryan ISD Education Foundation to host Hometown Reunion featuring Steve Wariner
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Campaign signs outside the polling location at South 11th & Willis Church of Christ in Abilene...
Churches’ role in Abilene election prompts calls for investigations
Bryan ISD Education Foundation to host Hometown Reunion featuring Steve Wariner