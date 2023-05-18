A&M Board of Regents approve PopStroke golf entertainment venue at Century Square

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A mini-golf course entertainment venue backed by Tiger Woods is officially coming to Aggieland.

This project was approved by the Board of Regents during a meeting Thursday and construction will begin for PopStroke on A&M property at Century Square in College Station this summer.

PopStroke began in 2018 and now has partnerships with the company TaylorMade and Woods.

PopStrokes have been popping up in larger cities, but this will be the second collegiate model.

A location recently opened in Katy includes multiple food and bar opportunities, two courses of minigolf, an ice cream parlor, an outdoor playground, and event spaces, and General Manager, Kale Vliek, says he is excited about the College Station location.

“College Station is going to get a very unique campus. They’re going to be the second collegiate model that we’re going to run,” he said. “I want to go, I cannot wait until we open that store, and from everyone that’s in Aggie and Aggie nation, they’re excited and they cannot wait.”

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp shared his excitement in a press release following Thursday’s meeting saying, “Families and golf enthusiasts, like me, soon will have a new and exciting place for fun and food in Aggieland. The members of the Board of Regents deserve a lot of thanks for bringing PopStroke to our community.”

Construction will begin this summer and is expected to be completed in one year. PopStroke is a two-course facility that is situated on a one-acre plot. One course is designed to incorporate ADA compliance for wheelchair accessibility.

