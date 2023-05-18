Brazos Valley remains drought-free, some improvements statewide

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Improvement! For essentially everyone in the Brazos Valley, we’ve finally reach the “Enough is enough (for now)” category. The entire area is completely wiped of any Drought category, including the pre-drought “Abnormally Dry”. We are also carrying a surplus of rain for the year, which is a total 180 from what we were seeing at this point last year.

Out west, improvement is still needed, but there is a LOT less of the “Severe” and “Exceptional” drought from the Panhandle down to the Hill Country.

Significant improvements were made on the latest issuance of the Drought Monitor. More scattered rain chances are in the forecast Friday through Sunday. pic.twitter.com/uq2ynV0EpD — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 18, 2023

Additional rain is expected along and west of I-35 especially over the next week, but we are settling into a somewhat drier pattern for the rest of the month, pending this Friday’s cold front and some scattered afternoon rain chances next week.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.