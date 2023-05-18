Brazos Valley remains drought-free, some improvements statewide

Time to cut the grass!
The Drought Monitor for Thursday, May 18, 2023.
The Drought Monitor for Thursday, May 18, 2023.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Improvement! For essentially everyone in the Brazos Valley, we’ve finally reach the “Enough is enough (for now)” category. The entire area is completely wiped of any Drought category, including the pre-drought “Abnormally Dry”. We are also carrying a surplus of rain for the year, which is a total 180 from what we were seeing at this point last year.

Out west, improvement is still needed, but there is a LOT less of the “Severe” and “Exceptional” drought from the Panhandle down to the Hill Country.

Additional rain is expected along and west of I-35 especially over the next week, but we are settling into a somewhat drier pattern for the rest of the month, pending this Friday’s cold front and some scattered afternoon rain chances next week.

