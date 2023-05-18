Bryan ISD Education Foundation to host Hometown Reunion featuring Steve Wariner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all Bryan ISD alums! The Bryan ISD Education Foundation is hosting an inaugural Hometown Reunion featuring Steve Wariner.

The first-ever event will feature live music, dancing, cocktails, dinner, and a live auction.

Music will be provided by country music singer and songwriter Steve Wariner, who has earned 14 No. 1 hits for songs including, “All Roads Lead to You”, “Some Fools Never Learn”, “You Can Dream of Me”, “Life’s Highway”, and “Small Town Girl”.

The Bryan ISD Education Foundation Hometown Reunion is Saturday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Legends Event Center in Bryan.

General admission tickets are $50 and tables start at $2500.

Partnering with the City of Bryan and Bryan ISD Administration, proceeds from the event will benefit the Bryan ISD Education Foundation and funding for Bryan ISD teachers.

“We are thrilled to join forces and provide an incredible night for our community that will have a huge impact on our teachers and students,” Bryan ISD Education Foundation board member and event chairman Brittany McBride said.

Tickets will be available at the Bryan ISD Education Foundation website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.